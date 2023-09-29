Green Bay Packers lose 34-20 to Detroit Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Packers fall to 2-2 after losing to the Detroit Lions.

The Packers hosted the Lions Thursday evening at Lambeau Field for a battle for first place in the division. But, it turned out to be Detroit's night.

In prime time, they pretty much controlled the game from the opening snap.

Opening quarter, the Lions were already up 14 to 3.

The Packers offense couldn't get anything going in the first half. Jordan Love was sacked four times and he had an interception. Lions were up 27 to 3 at the half.

Green Bay got going in the third quarter. Love found Christian Watson for a touchdown. The Packers were down 27 to 11.

Fourth quarter, Jordan Love kept the football for a nine-yard touchdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

When the Detroit Lions previously visited Lambeau Field, they knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention in what turned out to be Aaron Rodgers’ final game in a Packers uniform.

Nearly nine months later, the Lions returned Thursday with a chance to solidify themselves as NFC North favorites by beating the division’s traditional heavyweight for a fourth consecutive time.

The Lions (2-1) and Packers (2-1) headed into the Thursday night showdown tied for first place in the NFC North. The division’s only other two teams are the winless Chicago Bears (0-3) and Minnesota Vikings (0-3).

Thursday’s winner got the early edge.

Going into Thursday evening, Green Bay had a 105-75-7 edge in its series with Detroit, the Lions have won the past three matchups. In the final week of the 2022 season, the Lions won 20-16 at Green Bay to prevent the Packers from reaching the playoffs.

This Green Bay team is quite a bit different from the one the Lions faced most recently, particularly on offense.

Rodgers is now with the New York Jets and recovering from a torn Achilles tendon while Jordan Love leads a Packers offense featuring plenty of rookies and second-year pros at wide receiver.

