Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander named to the Pro Bowl Games

Jaire Alexander is the 13th defensive back in franchise history to be named to multiple Pro Bowls, the Packers said.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 19, 2022
The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that cornerback Jaire Alexander has been named to the Pro Bowl Games.

This is his second Pro Bowl honor in his fifth NFL season after his first honor in 2020. He is the 13th defensive back in franchise history to be named to multiple Pro Bowls, the Packers said. He is also the sixth Packer defensive back to earn multiple honors in the first five years of his career.

The Packers say he is tied for No. 5 in the NFL with a career-best four interceptions and tied for No. 8 in the league with 12 passes defensed.

Alexander missed most of week three and all of week four with a groin injury.

