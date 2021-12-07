Green Bay Packers elevate Kurt Benkert as Jordan Love COVID-19 replacement

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that Kurt Benkert has been elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

The team announced Monday that backup quarterback Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per NFL-NFLPA policy, is for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons, according to the Packers.

#Packers elevate QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement & sign QB Danny Etling to the practice squad 📰 https://t.co/AFxidZJ0Z1 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 7, 2021

According to the NFL, Love is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which indicates he tested positive. The NFL reports only unvaccinated players can be deemed close contacts.

Love is eligible to rejoin the team if he is symptom free and tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

Quarterback Benkert is a second-year player out of the University of Virginia and originally joined the team in May 2021. He has spent the entire regular season the team's practice squad.

Quarterback Danny Etling has also been signed to the practice squad. He is a first-year player out of Louisiana State University and was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round. The Packers say he has spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos while also working with the Minnesota Vikings this past training camp. Etling will wear No. 9 for the Packers.

