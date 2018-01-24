Green Bay Packers bring back Philbin to run offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Packers have rehired Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator, hoping he can bring another Super Bowl championship to Green Bay.

The team announced the hire Wednesday along with Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator.

Philbin is a former Miami Dolphins head coach, but he also spent 2007-11 as Green Bay's offensive coordinator. In that time, the Packers won the Super Bowl after the 2010 season and were third in the NFL in points per game (28.3), touchdowns (267), passing touchdowns (170) and net yards per game (372.8).

Pettine is a veteran defensive coordinator who also was head coach in Cleveland from 2014-15.

The Packers are in the midst of a shake-up after finishing with a 7-9 record that left them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The offense struggled after two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers missed nine games because of a collarbone injury. On defense, veteran coordinator Dom Capers was fired and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst was promoted to be the team's next general manager.