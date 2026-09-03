Green Bay Packers announce game themes for 2026 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The themes for the 2026 season have been announced by the Green Bay Packers for every home game at Lambeau Field.

Week 3: Packers vs Falcons (Sept. 24)

It will be Packers Alumni Weekend in the home opener, with dozens of alumni from different eras attending.

Week 5: Packers vs Bears (Oct. 11)

The ultimate rivalry gets the rivalry theme. For the first time ever, the Packers will debut their NFL Rivalries alternate uniforms.

Week 6: Packers vs Cowboys (Oct. 18)

The following week, they play the Cowboys in the Packers vs Cancer game, honoring cancer survivors and those fighting the disease. The funds raised will benefit the Carbone Cancer Center.

Week 8: Packers vs Panthers (Oct. 29)

The Green and Gold will honor the legacy of former Packers President and CEO, the late Bob Harlan. During halftime, the Packers will unveil Harlan's name at Lambeau.

Week 10: Packers vs Vikings (Nov. 15)

Their only game in November will be their Salute to Service game. The Packers will feature programming showing appreciation for military members and veterans. More details will be announced soon.

Week 14: Packers vs Bills (Dec. 13)

Returning to Lambeau after nearly a month, the Packers will hit the field in their 1923 Classic uniforms, along with "leather" painted helmets.

Week 15: Packers vs Dolphins (Dec. 20)

Green Bay will highlight the NFL's Inspire to Change Initiative.

Week 17: Packers vs Texans (Jan. 4)

The first Packers game of 2027 will celebrate the NFL's Play 60 initiative.

Week 18: Packers vs Lions (Jan. 9 or 10)

Wrapping up the regular season, the Packers have their Fan Appreciation Game.

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