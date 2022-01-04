Watch
Green Bay Packers activate 4 players from reserve/COVID-19 list

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 04, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — According to the Green Bay Packers, four players have been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kingsley Keke, Dennis Kely, Amari Rodgers, and Darnell Savage have been activated ahead of Week 18.

Only one player, guard Billy Turner, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cornerback Jayson Stanley and Guard Jon Dietzen have been released from the practice squad.

The Packers will play their final regular season game on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Detroit against the Lions before the playoffs.

Currently, Detroit has starting offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker on the reserve/COVID-19 list and it is unclear if they will return in time for Sunday’s game.

