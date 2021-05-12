Green Bay Packers 31st most valuable sports team in the world: Forbes

The Green Bay Packers ranked as the 31st most valuable professional sports team in the world, according to a new report from Forbes.com.

The "World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams 2021" list includes teams from across the world in a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, baseball and soccer.

The Packers came in at 31st most valuable, at $3.05 billion. Perhaps what made the team stand out, outside of its relatively high ranking, is that the team has been owned by shareholders through its 100-year history.

The Packers was purchased in 1921 for $100, the ranking notes. That's about $1,479.76 in today's dollars.

The Packers' five-year change in value also comes in at 56 percent, according to Forbes.

The team ranked 27th in Forbes' 2020 list.

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable team this year by Forbes, at $5.7 billion. That's followed by the New York Yankees at $5.25 billion and the New York Knicks at $5 billion. Barcelona's soccer team is in 4th place at a $4.76 billion valuation, according to the ranking.

