Free NFL Draft Experience tickets available beginning March 4

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tickets for the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay will be available beginning March 4, according to NFL.com.

To get tickets, fans can download the NFL OnePass app on their mobile device, or visit www.nfl.com/draftaccess to receive a QR code.

Watch: First look - Packers release renderings of NFL Draft stage, setup:

FIRST LOOK: Packers release renderings of NFL Draft stage, setup

Officials say tickets to the Draft Experience are free and available on a first come, first serve basis.

The OnePass app is available now.

The Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, and Friday, April 25. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

The NFL says fans without smartphones can also register on site with staff.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip