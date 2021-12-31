Fred Cone, longest living former Packers player and '50s favorite, dies at 95

GREEN BAY — The oldest living former Packers player and one of the most popular during the 1950s, Fred Cone, has died. He was 95.

Packers.com made the announcement, writing he passed away in a hospital in Seneca, South Carolina from complications from a broken hip Friday morning.

Cone played as a fullback and kicker for the Packers from 1951-5, and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1974.

Cone is famous for kicking the Packers' first-extra point and field goal at what is now called Lambeau Field. He kicked the extra point in what was then called Green Bay City Stadium, played on Sept. 29, 1957. The kick ended in a 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Cone also kicked the Packers' first field goal from 39 yards out in the third and final home game of that season, according to Packers.com.

The Packers chose Cone in the third round of the 1951 draft at 24 years old. Before that he had served three years in the U.S. Army during the Second World War. He went to school at Clemson University.

At the end of his career Cone had played 82 games with the Packers.

Cone married Judy Anderson, a graduate of Green Bay East High School, and they lived in the city during the offseason - rare for Packers players.

In 1960, Cone came out of retirement, kicking for the first-year Dallas Cowboys. The next year, former Clemson coach Frank Howard hired Cone as a recruiter, and he worked for the university for nearly 30 years.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Among his survivors is Cone's wife of 67 years, Judy, according to the Packers.

