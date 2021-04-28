Former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson's insights on the upcoming NFL draft

TMJ4's Lance Allan caught up with Jordy Nelson for the upcoming Boy Scout Leadership breakfast and asked him this pertinent question.

Lance Allan: "I don't know if you're a special advisor to the Packers, but are you advising them to pick another receiver for your friend Aaron Rodgers this year?"

"Definitely not an advisor for the Packers," Jordy Nelson says. "But I think one thing that's always been true to that organization, when we were so great on offense and again what made our room so special that we handled this so well, is that they always draft receivers. We'd sit in there every spring during offseason workouts, and OTA's and when the draft was coming up. And we'd sit in there and tell everyone like, 'they're going to draft a receiver.' They do it every year."

Jordy Nelson was one of the surprise picks of the 2008 NFL Draft, and that turned out well.

