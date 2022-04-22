GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has listed his house in Green Bay for $699,000.

The house, located at 2919 Shelter Creek Court in Green Bay, features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to the listing on realtor.com. The listing said the house was previously sold in November 2019 for $576,650.

Smith was released by the Packers in March. His 2021 season was ruined by a back injury. Smith missed the final 16 games of the regular season but returned for the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers.

The Kentucky alum was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 draft. In 2019, Smith signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers.

Smith played 33 games with 32 starts over the last three years. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The former Packers player will now head to Minnesota to play for the Vikings.