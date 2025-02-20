FIRST LOOK: Packers release renderings of NFL Draft stage, setup at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL and the Packers have released renderings of what the NFL Draft stage will look like come April.

The official stage will be set up in the northeast side of the Lambeau Field parking lot, spilling onto Oneida St. near the corner of Lombardi Ave.

The Packers say the viewing area of the draft theater will encompass 250,000 square feet. The television broadcast will also feature crowd shots featuring the stadium in the background.

"It's exciting to see these renderings. The draft is really starting to take shape," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said on the team's official website. "It looks like a great setup. All fans and attendees will be treated to an exciting event, and we're proud to have Lambeau Field featured so prominently."

NFL/Green Bay Packers

NFL/Green Bay Packers

The official NFL draft "campus," which also includes the NFL Experience in addition to the stage, will cover an area of around 800,000 square feet.



The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24, 25 and 26 and is expected to bring 250,000 visitors to northeast Wisconsin.

The area will spread through the stadium parking lots and also include most of the Titletown district area.

The NFL Experience will feature food and beverage areas, a kids' Play 60 zone, spots for kicking field goals and running 40-yard dashes, and a gallery of NFL exhibits.

Two general admission entry gates will be located along Ridge Rd. and toward the west end of Titletown.

Additional details will be released by the NFL in early March on the OnePass app.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip