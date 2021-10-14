Watch
Fast start by Packers' Adams has opponents feeling déjà vu

Emilee Chinn/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. Adams is on pace to accumulate more catches and yards receiving than he did last year while earning All-Pro honors. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Davante Adams
Posted at 7:59 PM, Oct 13, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he occasionally is in the process of making a catch when he flashes back to a similar play he made months or years earlier.

Packers opponents must be feeling a similar sense of déjà vu this season as Adams continues producing at a level that could earn him All-Pro honors for a second straight season.

Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions and 18 touchdown catches in the same season last year. He leads the NFL in catches and yards receiving this year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

