Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Extra picks give Packers' Gutekunst plenty of trade options

Brian Gutekunst
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Two decades have passed since the Green Bay Packers last drafted a wide receiver in the first round. The Packers have two chances and plenty of reasons to stop that trend this year. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Brian Gutekunst
Posted at 8:07 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 21:07:36-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a history of making deals early in drafts and has more trade options than usual this year with four of the top 59 overall picks.

The Packers already were picking 28th and 59th before they acquired the 22nd and 53rd overall selections in the trade that sent All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That gives them two picks in each of the first two rounds of the draft that runs Thursday through Saturday.

Gutekunst isn't tipping his hand on whether these extra picks might make him more likely to make trades.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule