Duplicate charges appear on Packers fan accounts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers fans who attended the Packers vs. Bears game on Sunday, and purchased items at a food kiosk, are reporting that they are seeing duplicate charges on their bank accounts.

Prospera Credit Union posted on Facebook that for some members, purchases made at Lambeau Field are appearing with duplicate pending transactions.

Community Frist Credit Union has also confirmed with NBC 26 that their members have reported the same issue.

Fans are advised to check their accounts for any inaccuracies.

Lambeau Officials are directing fans to contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenorth.com with all questions.

On October 8, 2020, Lambeau Field and Titletown went paperless and cashless.

Lambeau Field is the second Wisconsin stadium to have issues with election payments.

The Milwaukee Brewers also experienced an issue with their cashless system on Sunday, where all systems shut down. The problem was traced to the FreedomPay platform that is used at American Family Field.

Lambeau Field also uses FreedomPay.

The Green Bay Packers issued a statement on the issue.

Following Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field, some fans may have noticed duplicate charges on their credit or debit card after purchasing food and beverage at the stadium. This was due to an issue encountered worldwide through the payment processor FreedomPay, which is used by Delaware North (the Packers' food and beverage provider) to process payments in their venues throughout the country.



Fans may notice these charges as "pending" in their recent transactions on their credit or debit card accounts, but any duplicate charges will not be completed. FreedomPay is currently voiding all duplicate transactions before they are processed, and those transactions should be voided from each customers' account shortly.



Fans who experience any ongoing issues in the next few days with their credit or debit card transactions from Sunday night's game may contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenorth.com.



Green Bay Packers

This is a developing story and NBC 26 will provide updates as they become available.

