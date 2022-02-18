Donald Driver entering Black College Football Hall of Fame, following Packers honor

Donald Driver is a Packers Hall of Famer, and one of the most popular Green Bay players in the last two decades. For Black History Month, the wide receiver gets to honor his roots by another hall of fame selection.

Driver went to Alcorn State. A 7th round pick of the Packers. His football career to some seems like a surprise.

"I got a phone call from one of my good friends, Doug Williams, who created and started the Black College Hall of Fame," Driver says. "I saw the call coming through but I didn't answer it because I was working out."

It's why Driver entering the Black College Football Hall of Fame means so much to him.

"He said hey man, congratulations, and I said 'On what?' He said 'you got in' and I said 'got into what?' He said 'you got into the Black College Hall of Fame' and I said 'man, this is truly an honor.' I never thought in my wildest dreams the Black College Football Hall of Fame would be established, but it is," Driver says.

As the Packers franchise leader in catches and receiving yards, he compares this honor to the Packers Hall of Fame.

"You're among some of the greatest players that ever played there. And now, I go in as one of the greatest Black college football players in the country, in the world. I get to go in with some amazing guys and I get to wear that jacket that those guys created, and I get to wear it with pride," Driver says.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame is in Canton, Ohio. And while a long shot, he dreams of another Canton call, to the Pro Football Hall. But he has no idea what voters are looking for.

"I don't know Lance. I've done everything possible to look back at my career and say 'I should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.' I don't know the statistics that everyone is looking at. I think it's going to get to a point where, if they would have given me a blueprint and said hey, you need a thousand catches, you need 15,000 yards, you need a 100 touchdowns to be guaranteed to get into the Hall of Fame, I'd probably still be playing today," Driver says.

In addition to Black History Month, Driver is also proud to emcee the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in April where all three inductees are Black, with LeRoy Butler, Bobby Dandridge and Dave Robinson receiving honors.

