Did the Packers violate the IR rule with Aaron Rodgers?

Teams call for Rodgers to be released

Ben Bryan
9:20 AM, Dec 24, 2017
5 hours ago
According to ESPN, multiple teams have complained to the NFL saying that the Green Bay Packers are misusing the IR rule and think Aaron Rodgers should be released once healthy.

NFL players on injured reserve need to stay on the sidelines for at least six weeks, which covers Rodgers when he returned to play against the Carolina Panthers last week.

But ESPN reports that some teams are questioning the Packers decision to place Rodgers back on injured reserve on Tuesday, after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Their contention is that Rodgers did not suffer a new injury, and would have played against the Vikings if the Packers playoff hopes were alive.

ESPN reports that the NFL will not enforce the rule that Rodgers be released.

