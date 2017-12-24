Did the Packers violate the IR rule with Aaron Rodgers?

According to ESPN, multiple teams have complained to the NFL saying that the Green Bay Packers are misusing the IR rule and think Aaron Rodgers should be released once healthy.

Teams complained that the Packers violated the rules regarding players who are eligible to be placed on IR, and Green Bay should have to release Aaron Rodgers as a result, league sources told ESPN. https://t.co/eipiLBxb6k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2017

Good luck with that. Players with hangnails are put on IR this time of year.. https://t.co/dQvkzdrCMB — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 24, 2017

NFL players on injured reserve need to stay on the sidelines for at least six weeks, which covers Rodgers when he returned to play against the Carolina Panthers last week.



But ESPN reports that some teams are questioning the Packers decision to place Rodgers back on injured reserve on Tuesday, after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Their contention is that Rodgers did not suffer a new injury, and would have played against the Vikings if the Packers playoff hopes were alive.

ESPN reports that the NFL will not enforce the rule that Rodgers be released.