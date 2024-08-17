EDGEWOOD, Colo. — Green Bay's joint practice with the Denver Broncos proved to be a bit of a reality check for the Packers' offense with Jordan Love and company struggling to move the chains during Friday's live portions.

"We still got some work to do," center Josh Myers stated. "There's some good things. There were some bad things. I think the one clear thing though is you know we're going have to keep pushing and keep making steps forward and keep getting better as a team."

During the team's final two-minute drill, the Packers went four-and-out after cornerback Patrick Surtain II broke up a pass intended for Romeo Doubs on fourth down. The Packers No. 1 offense only gained one yard with a short completion to Josh Jacobs.

On the ensuing drive, Sean Clifford threw an interception on a deep ball third-and-11.

With most starters not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game, Green Bay's No. 1 offense received a second shot in the two-minute drill.

Watch: Denver Broncos stifle Packers offense in joint practice

Love connected with Luke Musgrave for a first down but the unit would ultimately turn it over on downs.

"There was a couple plays here and there that we missed it," Love explained after practice. "Just wasn't our best day productivity-wise, but you know, it goes back to being able to learn and grow from that. Seeing this new defense that we haven't really gone against — haven't gotten to a scout — but we are able to go back, watch film, and learn from these opportunities."

While joint practices can often go south pretty quickly, Friday stayed clean for the most part.

There was a so-called 'mini-scuffle' after Matt LaFleur thought Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto made contact with Jordan Love’s throwing arm, a pass that was popped into the air and intercepted by Alex Singleton.

However, Love cleared the air post-practice saying he believed it was Zach Tom who accidentally fell into him.

Sunday's preseason game versus the Denver Broncos kicks off at 7 p.m. CT.

