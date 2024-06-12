Defense continues to shine as Packers open minicamp

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning without three of the team's defensive starters.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon, along with safety Xavier McKinney, were excused this week due to their attendance during OTAs.

"Those are three guys that have workout bonuses in their contract, and they fulfilled their requirements and did a really good job and actually exceeded what they could have done," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explained. "For those guys that did that, we gave them that opportunity.”

However, their absence gave an opportunity for players like safety Zayne Anderson to turn heads at minicamp.

Anderson intercepted three passes during Tuesday's practice, all of which were throws from Sean Clifford.

"Obviously with [Xavier McKinney] not being here today, that gave more opportunities for really all those guys to get out there and show what they can do," LaFleur commented.

Anderson was claimed off waivers in August 2023 after being released by the Buffalo Bills. He primarily played special teams last fall.

“It's awesome to come to a system and learn from the ground up," Anderson explained. "Last year coming in, I came in right after camp and so to be on an even playing field with everyone and everyone's learning from the ground up, you get all those details and it feels good and that's where that confidence comes from.”

Additionally, linebacker Kenneth Odumewgu recorded three sacks during Tuesday's live periods.

Odumewgu, who has only been playing football for roughly one year, is a Nigeria native and spent last fall as an international exemption on the Packers practice squad. He signed a futures contract with Green Bay at the end of the season.

Kenny Clark Contract Talks

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is in the final year of his four-year, $70 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

He told TMJ4 Sports on Tuesday that contract extension talks are ongoing.

Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler over the last five seasons.

