David Bakhtiari is officially active for Packers at Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a long season without left tackle David Bakhtiari, the five-time All-Pro player is ready to play the last game of the regular season.

This will be the first game that Bakhtiari will play in since last December, as he was out almost all of the 2021 - 2022 season after he had multiple surgeries for a torn ACL.

The Green Bay Packers welcomed back the playful Bakhtiari with a new video where he records his own “Welcome back” video.

The Packers will play the Lions today at noon in Detroit.