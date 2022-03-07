Watch
David Bakhtiari gets married in California ceremony; Rodgers officiates

Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 07, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is now officially hitched!

Bakhtiari posted on Instagram pictures of his outdoor wedding held over the weekend in California. He had been engaged to Frankie Shebby since July 2020.

According to a report from TMZ, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers officiated at the ceremony. This comes amid speculation about Rodgers' future with the Packers.

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans soon.

The four-time MVP hadn’t ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring, or requesting a trade.

