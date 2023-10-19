Could Simone Biles and Taylor Swift attend a Packers game at the same time?

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Simone Biles told theToday Show on Thursday she plans to spend the holidays with her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens, in Green Bay.

But that would include a Dec. 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you forgot, that team contains tight end Travis Kelce. He is currently dating Taylor Swift, who so far loves appearing at Chiefs games.

So would we see both superstar gymnast Simone Biles and superstar musician Taylor Swift at a Packers home game?

“I actually will be going to that game,” said Biles after Today Show host Hoda Kotb pointed out the coincidence.

Swift was in the spotlight recently when she appeared at Chiefs games to cheer on Travis Kelce.

We also saw Biles at the season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, as well as a few preseason games.

Biles and Owens married in April.

Swift and Kelce are reported to be dating and have been spotted in photo shoots together.

