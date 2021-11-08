Chiefs edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in defensive slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City held off Jordan Love and the Packers 13-7 on Sunday.

Love started in place of Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The reigning MVP missed his first game since the 2017 season.

Love responded by going 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD pass to Allen Lazard with 4:49 left gave Green Bay a chance, but Mahomes threw a third-down dart to Tyreek Hill for a first down that helped the Chiefs run out the clock.

The loss ended Green Bay's seven-game win streak.

