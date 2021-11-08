Watch
Chiefs edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in defensive slugfest

Charlie Riedel/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:01 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 20:01:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City held off Jordan Love and the Packers 13-7 on Sunday.

Love started in place of Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The reigning MVP missed his first game since the 2017 season.

Love responded by going 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD pass to Allen Lazard with 4:49 left gave Green Bay a chance, but Mahomes threw a third-down dart to Tyreek Hill for a first down that helped the Chiefs run out the clock.

The loss ended Green Bay's seven-game win streak.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

