Cherry Starr, widow of Packers legend Bart Starr, has died

Cherry Starr, the 89-year-old widow of Packers legend Bart Starr, has died.

Rawhide Youth Services, a non-profit Bart and Cherry were both heavily involved in, released a statement about Cherry's passing. Leaders there say, in part, "while we are deeply saddened to lose her, we are filled with ineffable joy regarding what is now taking place," referring to Cherry's deeply held belief she and Bart would be reunited after death.

Cherry and Bart met in while attending high school in Montgomery, AL. Staff at Rawhide say, "while their personalities were beautifully distinct, they shared, from the beginning, a love for all of mankind."

Cherry and Bart lived in Tuscaloosa until Bart joined the Packers and the pair moved to Green Bay. Cherry quickly created a community for herself, and the leaders with Rawhide say "she would cite the thousands of individuals in Wisconsin who demonstrated generosity, compassion, empathy, kindness and hardwork."

Cherry and Bart began volunteering their time and money with Rawhide Youth Services in the 60s. Later in life, she dedicated decades of work to cancer research, inspired by the death of Vince Lombardi. That works continues on through the Starr Children's Fund.

In honor of Cherry's generous spirit, mourners are asked not to send flowers. Instead, you're asked to make donations to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation at 6247 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216.

