Cheeseheads invade: Packers fans may outnumber Raiders fans in Las Vegas

The Packers are making their first-ever trip to Las Vegas for a Monday night showdown with the Raiders

Vivid Seats Fan Forecast predicts Packers fans will make up 54% of the crowd at Allegiant Stadium, outnumbering home fans

The average ticket price of $515 is the most expensive in the NFL this week, and could be the fifth-most expensive Packers game in nearly 15 years, according to Vivid Seats

Video shows Packers fans excited upon departure from Austin Straubel International Airport

Packers fans must have heard the criticism of the home crowd at last week's loss to the Lions. With another prime-time matchup coming up, this time on Monday night in Las Vegas, plenty of Green Bay diehards are making the trip from Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay to the road game against the Raiders.

Packers fans on their way to the Entertainment Capital of the World believe they will be well-represented at Allegiant Stadium.

"I think we're going to dominate the stadium with noise," DJ Moberg said. "Packers fans are really true; they'll follow their team anywhere."

"Of course Green Bay travels very, very well, so I'm expecting a large crowd from Green Bay," Jennifer Karnitz said.

They might be on to something — Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast projects the green and gold to make up 54% of the crowd on Monday night.

The game is also a top-five hottest Packers game ticket in almost 15 years, according to Vivid Seats. Average ticket prices for the game are around $515. The only Packers games since 2009 with a more expensive ticket were the 2011 Super Bowl win, the game in London last year, a Sunday night game in New England, and the NFC Championship in 2020.

Karnitz, who is heading to the game with friends for their annual away game trip, says it will be fun to see the new home of a former Packers star wide receiver — but she prefers the Packers win the reunion game.

"I love Davante Adams, but it's all about the Packers," Karnitz said. "Go Pack go."

