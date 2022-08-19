Changes at Lambeau Field: What you need to know for game day

As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football season, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of game days.

The stadium is entirely cashless

Credit/debit cards or contactless payment methods will be the only accepted forms of payment. The Johnsonville Tailgate Village and the Packers-operated business at Titletown will also be cashless.

Fan are asked to plan accordingly. Cash-to-card conversion stations will be available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown for those that need them.

New ticket scanners are in operation

The pedestal-style scanners are aimed at getting fans into the stadium quicker and easier. Ticket holders can either scan mobile tickets that have been added to their digital wallet on the upper part of the pedestal, or scan mobile ticket's barcode on the lower part of the pedestal.

Each ticket must be scanned separately, and fans are asked to have their tickets ready to scan as they approach the gate to allow for a more efficient entry.

Traffic patterns around the stadium have changed

With ongoing construction on the east side of the stadium, fans are asked to pay attention for signage that will direct them to the appropriate lanes and parking lots. This allows for increased efficiency in traffic flow around the stadium.

Those with parking passes should display them on their mirrors.

Miller Lite End Zone and End Zone Bar are open for fans to recharge and refresh

Game attendees throughout the stadium can enjoy two levels of the new Miller Lite End Zone behind seating section 100 in the lower concourse on the north side of Lambeau Field.

The Miller Lite Market on the ground floor will offer a variety of grab-and-go food and beverages similar to other market stands throughout the stadium.

The Miller Lite End Zone Bar, located above the market at section 100 is a new climate-controlled bar space with a capacity of nearly 400 and is accessible by stairs or elevator. It will allow fans to either cool down or warm up during games. The End Zone Bar will also host the Packers Radio Network pregame show, Packers Preview, featuring Dennis Krause, James Jones and Mike Heller. The broadcast begins two hours prior to kickoff.

Stadium safety policy

Only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags and purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field. Bags should be no larger than 12" by 6" by 12".

Stadium cushions are not allowed as a part of the policy, however, stadium seats and stadium pads that contain no pockets or zippers and are 18" wide or smaller are allowed.

All fans entering Lambeau Field on game days will use walk-through metal detectors.

Packers Radio Network

Fans not attending the game can hear the broadcast on Packers Radio Network.

Milwaukee area fans will notice the addition of a new flagship station in the area, iHeartRadio Milwaukee's 97.3 The Game WRNW. Fans in other parts of the state who are accustomed to tuning in to the Milwaukee area broadcast or who are unsure of which station to tune into can find their nearest affiliate at packers.com/video/radio-network.

To see a demonstration of the new ticket scanners and to get a sneak-peek at the Miller Lite End Zone click here.

To view the Packers schedule for the 2022 year, click here.