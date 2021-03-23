Menu

CB Kevin King agrees to deal keeping him in Green Bay

Mike Roemer/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Kevin King runs back a fumble in front of Carolina Panthers' D.J. Moore during the first half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million. King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday, Mar\ch 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 14:07:32-04

Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the deal.

The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.

King has made 36 starts in his four-year career and 25 over the last two seasons. The Packers drafted him in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in 2017.

