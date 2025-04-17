Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft concert

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country music star Brad Paisley is scheduled to headline the NFL Draft Concert Series in Green Bay.

According to Billboard, Paisley is set to take the stage April 26, closing out three days of the 2025 NFL Draft. As the grand finale to Draft weekend, Brad Paisley will take the stage at the Draft Theater near Lambeau Field for a free concert following the conclusion of Round 7 of the Draft.

A decorated country music icon, Paisley has earned his place in music history with a career spanning more than two decades, multiple Grammy Awards, and nearly 5 billion career streams worldwide.

Matt Licari/Matt Licari/Invision/AP This Nov. 18, 2019 photo shows country singer Brad Paisley posing for a portrait in New York to promote his new variety special, "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

On May 21, he will launch the "Truck Still Works World Tour."

“There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins,” said Brad Paisley. “As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend—with a little music and one heck of a party.”

The NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light also features a spectacular drone show on Friday, April 25, following Rounds 2–3 of the Draft.

Watch: NFL Draft stage takes shape in Titletown

NFL Draft stage takes shape in Titletown

As part of the weekend’s entertainment lineup, the nighttime show will light up the Green Bay skyline with a cutting-edge display of more than 500 drones flying in choreographed formations above Lambeau Field, honoring the history of the Draft and the legacy of Packers football.

“We’re excited to welcome one of country music’s biggest stars to the Draft,” said Tim Tubito, NFL senior director of global event presentation and entertainment. “Brad understands how football brings people together. His performance is our way of saying thank you to the fans, the prospects, and the city of Green Bay—and the perfect way to close out an unforgettable weekend.”

Christopher Polk LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Musician Brad Paisley performs onstage during Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood Featuring Special Guest Brad Paisley on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC)

Paisley joins an elite list of performers who have helped bring the Draft to life through music over the years, including Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Weezer, Mötley Crüe, Ice Cube, Marshmello, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Big Sean, and more.

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The NFL recently announced that Milwaukee-based choir members from the James Weldon Johnson Foundation’s "National Hymn Choir" will sing "Lift Every Voice," directed by Ben Bedroske, and singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater stage on the first day.

Watch: Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft concert

Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft concert

All performances as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light will take place at the Draft Theater adjacent to the iconic Lambeau Field.

General fan viewing for the Draft Concert Series is free, and fans are encouraged to arrive early, as standing room will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The area will remain open throughout Draft programming.

NFL A rendering of the NFL Draft stage. Construction will begin in late March.

In addition to the live performances, Titletown will host Draft Experience presented by Jersey Mike’s, the league's ultimate fan festival, and invites fans of all ages to run the 40-yard dash, take on football drills, meet NFL legends, grab photos with the Lombardi Trophy and all 58 Super Bowl rings, and enjoy local cuisine.

Saturday also features a family-friendly day of activities, including a bike parade for young fans, cheese carving demonstrations, a farmers market, live performances by the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, and Oneida Smoke Dancers.

Draft Experience presented by Jersey Mike’s will be free and open to the public from April 24–26.

Other performers who have helped kick off the NFL Draft in the past include Marshmello, Ice Cube, Fall Out Boy, and Kings of Leon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

