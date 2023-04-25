Black squares and breakup songs: Fans mixed reactions to Rodgers trade

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Following the news that Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been traded to the Jets, many fans had mixed reactions.

Green Bay artist Beau Thomas was quick to paint over his Rodgers 'King of the North' mural. The Boyz II Men song 'It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday' plays in the background of a slo-mo video of the cover-up work captioned "End of an Era..."

On Tuesday, Thomas was seen painting over the fresh black square where the QB once stood with a skull, but he stated, "This isn't the death of Aaron Rodgers."

Matt Kohls

Other fans used their creativity to write a tribute and breakup song to Rodgers.

Annette Summersett wrote and uploaded "Don't You Forget About Me Aaron Rodgers" to express her and other fans' feelings about the trade writing,

"This fan has many emotions about everything, but the main ones are love and appreciation for the many years of Aaron playing extraordinary football and being a leader to our beloved team! This fan also expresses (apparently in third person) her feelings on football matters, by creating songs and videos. We present to you ('We' being Annette and her alter ego annettethepackerfan) this re-imagining of the masterpiece by 'Simple Minds'. GO PACK!!!"

No matter how the tribute is made, one thing is for sure, Aaron Rodgers will always have a lasting impact on Green Bay, even setting one last record on his way out.