'Birthday twins': AJ Dillon and wife's first baby born on the running back's birthday

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon announced Wednesday the birth of he and his wife Gabrielle's first child.

Even sweeter, the couple's baby boy was born on May 2, the same day as Dillon's 25th birthday.

"Algiers Dillon III 'Trey' born May 2 2023, we are so blessed! (Birthday Twins)," Dillon shared on social media along with two photos.

Algiers Dillon III “Trey” born May 2 2023, we are so blessed! (Birthday Twins) pic.twitter.com/BWxqV986Fc — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) May 4, 2023

Not only does baby Trey share the same birthday as his dad, but he also has the same first name. The running back's full name is Algiers Jameal William Dillon Jr.

Dillon and Gabrielle announced they were expecting their first child in December. Dillon tweeted a series of photos of his wife and him holding ultrasound pictures with the caption, "Dillon, party of 3."

Dillon, party of 3 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4zxOqXqu4r — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 30, 2022

The couple got married in Door County last summer.

Dillon was drafted by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth over $5 million.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip