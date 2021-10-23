Bart Starr will have a Green Bay bridge renamed in his honor on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - On Saturday morning at 11:00 am, legendary Packer's quarterback Bart Starr will be honored in Green Bay with the renaming of the Walnut Street Bridge. The ceremony will take place on the east end of the Walnut Street Bridge, now known as Cherry Landing; a reference to Starr's wife who is scheduled to be in attendance.

At the ceremony, guest speakers from Starr's family and local politicians will address Packer's fans in attendance and announce the bridge's new name, The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge. All are welcome and local businesses are optimistic that it will bring some additional traffic to the downtown region.

