An alcohol-free section at Lambeau Field? Turns out it's possible

Teams across the league are rolling out ‘Family Friendly’ and ‘Alcohol Free’ sections, along with one program at particular, at arguably the most hallowed ground in the NFL - Lambeau Field.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jan 02, 2023
There are few things more thrilling for football fans than watching their team in person at the stadium - with tailgates, team cheers, and alcohol all usually part of the equation.

But for those who don’t drink, or who’ve taken the path to sobriety, the game-day experience can be trying.

Now, teams across the league are rolling out ‘Family Friendly’ and ‘Alcohol Free’ sections, along with one program at particular, at arguably the most hallowed ground in the NFL - Lambeau Field.

NBC’s Sam Brock has the story.

