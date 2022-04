MILWAUKEE — Darius Maxwell is living out a childhood football dream after intercepting Aaron Rodgers's pass.

Maxwell is committed to Wheeling University and will cherish this moment for years to come.

After the interception, the viral video shows Maxwell handing the ball back to Rodgers with a big smile.

A once in a lifetime opportunity, and Maxwell made sure to let Rodgers know.

