Aaron Rodgers teams up with Tom Brady for 'The Match' golf event

Darryl Webb/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 22:08:53-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Aaron Rodgers is returning to "The Match," the Green Bay Packers announced Monday.

This time, instead of playing against Tom Brady, Rodgers will team up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Rodgers and Brady will face off against Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen at a 12-hole golf event.

Last summer, the event was held at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, where Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson, according to the Packers.

This year's event is set for June 1 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

