Aaron Rodgers signs Packers contract; $150 million over 3 years: Reports

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) spins a football in his fingers before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, on Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. An underwhelming free agent class for quarterbacks is overshadowed by the possibility of multiple big names changing teams, most notably Aaron Rodgers. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 15, 2022
GREEN BAY — We're learning more about the contract MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers nor the Packers have confirmed the news. Rodgers has only said he and the team agreed to terms of the contract.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport tweeted "first read" numbers from Rodgers' contract Tuesday morning.

In the new contract Rodgers gets:

  • $42 million in 2022
  • $59.515 million in 2023
  • $49.3 million in 2024

That adds up to a total of $150.815 million over three years. The first two years are fully guaranteed at signing, according to Pelissero.

Rapoport notes Rodgers has committed to at least two seasons with the team and perhaps more.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also pitched in the following cap numbers for Rodgers over the next three years:

  • 2022: $28.5 million (down from $46.7 million)
  • 2023: $31.6 million (up from $7.7 million on a previously voidable year)
  • 2024: $40.7 million

