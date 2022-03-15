Aaron Rodgers signs Packers contract; $150 million over 3 years: Reports

GREEN BAY — We're learning more about the contract MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers nor the Packers have confirmed the news. Rodgers has only said he and the team agreed to terms of the contract.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport tweeted "first read" numbers from Rodgers' contract Tuesday morning.

In the new contract Rodgers gets:

$42 million in 2022

$59.515 million in 2023

$49.3 million in 2024

That adds up to a total of $150.815 million over three years. The first two years are fully guaranteed at signing, according to Pelissero.

Rapoport notes Rodgers has committed to at least two seasons with the team and perhaps more.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also pitched in the following cap numbers for Rodgers over the next three years:

2022: $28.5 million (down from $46.7 million)

2023: $31.6 million (up from $7.7 million on a previously voidable year)

2024: $40.7 million

On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:



$42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024



So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' cap numbers the next three years for the #Packers:



2022: $28.5 million (down from $46.7 million)

2023: $31.6 million (up from $7.7 million on a previously voidable year)

2024: $40.7 million — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

From @GMFB: The Aaron Rodgers contract numbers are in. What did we learn? The #Packers QB committed to at least two seasons, maybe more, and he'll earn $62M per year over the first two new years. $50M per year over the first three. Big money. pic.twitter.com/X7NlB4wcgz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

