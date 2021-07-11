STATELINE, Nev. (NBC 26) — Aaron Rodgers still isn't sure about his future with the Green Bay Packers.

At the American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe Saturday, Rodgers was asked by NBC Sports about his status with the Pack - and the reigning NFL MVP was once again non-committal.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week,” Rodgers said. “And then I’m going to get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”

Packers veterans are scheduled to report for training camp on July 27, with the first practice scheduled for July 28.

Rodgers did not attend any of the Packers OTA or minicamp practices during the offseason. If he also skipped training camp, he would be fined $50,000 per day missed. His contract with the Packers runs through the 2023 season.

On the course, Rodgers shot an eight-over-par 80, which included a memorable birdie on the par-4 11th hole as he holed out a chip for a 3. The tournament wraps up Sunday and can be seen on NBC 26 in the afternoon.