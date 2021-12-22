Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Green Bay Packers won over the Ravens 31-30.
Rodgers finished 23-of-31 for 268 yards with three TDs and a 132.2 passer rating. With his third touchdown pass Sunday, he tied with former quarterback Brett Favre for the franchise record in career touchdown passes: 442.
@AaronRodgers12 is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15!
This is the 19th time Rodgers has been recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, a Packers record.
The Packers next play the Cleveland Browns at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.