Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Terrance Williams/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:41:59-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Green Bay Packers won over the Ravens 31-30.

Rodgers finished 23-of-31 for 268 yards with three TDs and a 132.2 passer rating. With his third touchdown pass Sunday, he tied with former quarterback Brett Favre for the franchise record in career touchdown passes: 442.

This is the 19th time Rodgers has been recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, a Packers record.

The Packers next play the Cleveland Browns at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

