Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for 10th time in career

GREEN BAY, Wis. — For the 10th time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Rodgers completed 76 of his 102 passes (74.5%) for 811 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions (130.0 passer rating) in his three December starts, according to Packers.com.

Rodgers has won NFC Offensive Player of the Month four times in the month of December, in 2010, 2016, 2020 and this year. He also won the award in October of 2009; September, October and November of 2011; October of 2012; and November of 2014.

Only Rodgers and Tom Brady have won more than 10 Player of the Month awards, with Brady winning 11, Packers.com states.

Rodgers isn't the only Packers player to win a major NFC this year. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October, and cornerback Rasul Douglas was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 12.

