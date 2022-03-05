Watch
Aaron Rodgers is 'truly torn' on where he wants to play: Reports

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers fans are currently in a waiting game, wondering what Aaron Rodgers is going to do next season. Is he going to return to the Packers for one more season? Is he going to play for another team? Or is he going to stop playing completely and retire?

We don't know and apparently, neither does Rodgers. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is "truly torn" on where he wants to play next season.

Rapoport said many in the NFL expect him to return to Green Bay, as well as many Packers fans. But, the decision clearly is not an easy one for Rodgers.

This news comes after a semi-scientific Twitter study found Rodgers to be the most despised person in the NFL. He beat out other players, coaches, and even family and friends of players for the top spot.

Could he be so disliked because he can't come to a decision on what he wants to do in the postseason? Maybe.

The post-season has already been a wild ride for Rodgers and Packers fans. When will it end?

