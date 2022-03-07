Aaron Rodgers gets Packers offer that would alter quarterback market: ESPN

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a "significant long-term contact" that they hope will keep the MVP in Wisconsin, ESPN reports, citing a source.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes Monday that such an offer could alter the quarterback market. The offer could be a three to four year deal that would help the team's salary cap situation while also giving Rodgers "contractual clarity well into his 40s."

We still have not heard directly from Rodgers or the team whether or not he will stay with the Packers after more than 17 years, or move on to a new team. The Broncos are a potential contender, ESPN reports.

The Packers are more than $27 million over the salary cap just nine days before the start of the league year. ESPN notes the team was expected to offer Rodgers a deal during the off-season, aiming to get below that salary cap.

Rodgers previously said during his regular stop on the "Pac McAfee Show" that he would like to make the decision by the franchise tender deadline on Tuesday. That's when the team will need to decide whether or not to use the tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams, according to ESPN.

