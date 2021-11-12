Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday, head coach says

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The indication is that Rodgers will be available Sunday, as long as he is cleared and off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday during a media briefing that it is not the first time Rodgers played without practicing.

However, Jordan Love was told to be ready to play.

Love said Friday that the plan is for Rodgers to be back.

“Obviously, plan is for Aaron to be back on Saturday, so he’ll be going,” Love said.

LaFleur also David Bakhtiari is doubtful for Sunday. He sat out Friday, but the head coach says that is part of the process and not a setback.

