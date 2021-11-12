Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday, head coach says

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
aaron rodgers
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:58:16-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The indication is that Rodgers will be available Sunday, as long as he is cleared and off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday during a media briefing that it is not the first time Rodgers played without practicing.

However, Jordan Love was told to be ready to play.

Love said Friday that the plan is for Rodgers to be back.

“Obviously, plan is for Aaron to be back on Saturday, so he’ll be going,” Love said.

LaFleur also David Bakhtiari is doubtful for Sunday. He sat out Friday, but the head coach says that is part of the process and not a setback.

You can watch the full media briefing below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage