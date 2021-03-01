Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to small businesses around California hometown

CHICO, Calif. (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is giving back to his California hometown.

The Packers announced Monday that Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 small, locally-owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California.

The donated funds will come in the form of grants from the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. The grants will help 80 restaurants and retail businesses cover rent for, on average, three months or longer and/or other operational costs.

This isn't the first time the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player has helped the Chico area. After the Camp Fire ravaged Butte County in November 2018, Rodgers donated $1 million to help in the recovery efforts through a fund at NVCF. The Packers say that fund eventually raised more than $3 million, through donations from fans and business partners like State Farm.

Rodgers also has been involved in coronavirus and North Complex Fire relief efforts, the Packers said.

The Packers quarterback personally notified nine of the business owners receiving help through video calls, which can be viewed here.