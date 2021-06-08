Aaron Rodgers a no-show at mandatory minicamp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's now official: Aaron Rodgers didn't show up for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

NBC 26's Brandon Kinnard confirmed Rodgers was a no-show.

This comes as little surprise, as reports from both ESPN and NFL Network have previously stated that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was not expected to report for this week's mandatory minicamp.

NFL Network reported Monday there has been "no change" in the reigning MVP's status. Rodgers has been at odds with the Packers front office throughout the offseason.

This is the first time Rodgers has missed OTAs or minicamp in his 17-year NFL career.