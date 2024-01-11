Aaron Jones Play Opens Up Packers Offense

For the first time since 2006? A Packers running back has three straight 100 yard rushing games. Aaron Jones with 358 yards on the ground in the last three weeks, when he only had 298 yards before that. And it's been noticed by his quarterback Jordan Love.

"We've been playing well off each other," Packers Quarterback Jordan Love says. "But I think you know, just with him back in that run game? He's made some huge plays. Opened up the run game in an explosive way. And obviously I think it's been helping the pass game just open things up. It's helping play, you know complimentary ball with the run and the pass and tie things in. Make things look like each other."

"Postseason is postseason," Packers Running Back Aaron Jones says. "You're gonna get amped up. You're gonna rise up to that. So, I'm just excited to be in the postseason. Ready to grind. Didn't feel like I got back healthy and been able to show what I can do. Kind of how I started the season so you know, just looking to continue to build off that momentum."

Jones pulled a hamstring week one against the Bears. And suffered an ugly knee injury against the Chargers in mid-November. Now he's just happy to be back helping his team in a big way, and going back to his home state of Texas.

