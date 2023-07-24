'A dream come true': Over 7,800 attend annual Packers shareholders meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It was a big day in Green Bay Monday morning. The annual Shareholder meeting was held at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the National Football League to be publicly owned. Owners came from near and far to hear updates, changes, and an overview of the 2022 season. Over 7,800 shareholders attended the meeting in person, while about 1,200 attended online.

“It’s more than just the football games, it’s being involved in all the behind-the-scenes stuff and just getting more in-depth with it. It just feels like it’s more real and more ours,” shareholder Erin Aupperlee passionately explained.

Aupperlee traveled with her friend Taylor Landin from West Palm Beach, Florida to attend the meeting. Both say this opportunity is a dream come true.

“It doesn’t get cooler! I’m like sobbing,” Landin cried out.

This is their second season as owners. Some shareholders have been part of the organization for years.

“I have been a shareholder since '97 and so ya know, here with the family at home taking care of business, a little owners meeting to get the season going. Go Pack go!" lifelong fan Steve Tate exclaimed.

Monday was not only a day to hear about Tate’s investments. It was also a day to catch up with his second family. Tate could be found alongside superfans Mike Seavert and Wayne Sargent.

“Not everybody can say they own part of the team, an NFL team, it’s great,” superfan Sargent said.

Many fans are looking forward to a successful season. After many changes this past year, fans are leaning in on quarterback Jordan Love.

“I’m excited to see what Love will do for us. This is the year of Love. That’s how feeling it. I’m ready to bring in the new players, the new teams. Like I feel like this is our year, finally,” Aupperlee explained.

Superfan Seavert agreed.

“I’m actually looking forward to the season starting. Dusted off the superfan gear this morning. Ya know, we have been very fortunate to have Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for many years and looking forward to see how the Jordan Love year starts and hopefully we can hang on to him just as long as the other two.”

Packer’s President and C.E.O Mark Murphy shared his thoughts about Love after the shareholder meeting.

“There’s probably going to be some ups and downs with Jordan. And we got young receivers. But we got a lot of talent there and I think our thought is or our hope is that they will get better and grow together.”

Murphy walked his owners through various changes and highlights from the 2022 season. A big change is the brand-new video boards and a new football facility.

“I think it’s a good start for the video boards, it gives people uh a good sense of how that’s really going to make a difference on our game day experience.”

The Packers Training Camp begins this Wednesday.

