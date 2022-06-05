23rd Annual Junior Power Pack Kids Clinic: Packers players coach children on football skills

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers hosted their 23rd annual Junior Power Pack Kids Clinic.

The family-friendly event took place inside the Don Hutson Center across Lambeau Field.

Valerie Juarez

It allowed children ages five through 14 to practice their football skills and drills that are similar to a routine NFL practice.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Packers players Kylin Hill, Innis Gaines, and Juwann Winfree were also in attendance.

“We have three different players here today and there at different stations, they’re interacting with the kids, helping them run through the drills. They’re experts in their crafts so it’s great to have them here and then of course, our kids love the photo station where they can take a picture with a player,” said Haylee Helme, Packers Fan Engagement Manager.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Helme said over 800 children from over 30 different states participated in this event throughout the day.

Valerie Juarez