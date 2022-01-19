23 celebrity Packers fans who cheer for the green and gold [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Although some other cities may not believe it, Packers fans aren't limited to those who live in Wisconsin. Lil Wayne is a reported big fan of the Packers, according to Billboard. In 2011, Lil Wayne remixed his hit song 'Black and Yellow' to 'Green and Yellow' for the Packers' Superbowl game. Michael Tran

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was spotted at the Jan. 12 Packers game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Davis' presence also sparked rumors about a future for him with the Milwaukee Bucks as he enters free agency this summer. Anthony Davis

In an interview with People.com , Justin Timberlake said he cheered for the Packers to win Super Bowl XLV, and not only because he knows and admires quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Matthew Stockman

Harry Styles from the band "One Direction" often posts about his Packers pride on social media. Harry Styles

Ellen Degeneres posts about the Packers frequently on her website. Christopher Polk

Various reports cited actor Ryan Reynolds of being a huge fan of the green and gold. Reynolds also said that he had a "man crush" on former Packers quarterback Brett Favre. Dimitrios Kambouris

Erin Andrews said her dad was a "huge Green Bay Packers fan" and watched them from an early age. In an interview with Southern Living , sports reportersaid her dad was a "huge Green Bay Packers fan" and watched them from an early age. Erin Andrews

You may know him as Kevin from "The Office," but did you know that Brian Baumgartner also spends his Sundays at Lambeau Field? Baumgartner is also good friends with QB Aaron Rodgers! Brian Baumgartner

In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Jodie Foster, The "Silence of the Lambs" and "Contact" star revealed herself as a Packers fan when she told O'Brien she once got a "G" painted on her face at a child's birthday party. TBS

Bradley Whitford, is from Madison. He often shares his Packers pride on social media. Former West Wing star,, is from Madison. He often shares his Packers pride on Frederick M. Brown

Frank Caliendo, famous comedian and impersonator grew up in Waukesha and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He often , famous comedian and impersonator grew up in Waukesha and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He often tweets about his Packers pride during their games. Frank Caliendo

Matt Kenseth is from Cambridge, Wisconsin and was able to do the Lambeau Leap during a is from Cambridge, Wisconsin and was able to do the Lambeau Leap during a 2008 photo shoot Frederick M. Brown

Dennis Leary is from Connecticut. According to an interview with is from Connecticut. According to an interview with incontention.com, Leary chose to root for the Packers when he was a kid to annoy his older brother NBC

In a January 2010 interview on Fox News, Larry the Cable Guy confessed that he's Packers fan. Larry the Cable Guy

Eddie Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, wore a Green Bay jersey at a Milwaukee concert in 2014. He is also a Packers stockholder, according to , the frontman for Pearl Jam, wore a Green Bay jersey at a Milwaukee concert in 2014. He is also a Packers stockholder, according to Packersnews.com Eddie Vedder

Newt Gingrich is a Packers shareholder, and recently won a bet with Texas governor Greg Abbott over the Green Bay-Dallas divisional game. Newt Gingrich

News anchor Greta Van Susteren was born and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin. Greta Van Susteren



David Ortiz became a Packers' fan when he married his wife Tiffiany, who is from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, according to became a Packers' fan when he married his wife Tiffiany, who is from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, according to MLB.com Maddie Meyer

Austin Aries is a professional wrestler is from Milwaukee, and a big fan of the Packers, Bucks, and Brewers. Austin Aries

Hailey Clauson her love for the Packers at Lambeau Field in December. Sports Illustrated model tweeted her love for the Packers at Lambeau Field in December. Hailey Clauson

Jessica Szohr describes herself as a huge Packers fan. She graduated from Menomonee Falls High School, and Known as Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl,describes herself as a huge Packers fan. She graduated from Menomonee Falls High School, and reportedly dated Aaron Rodgers in 2011 and 2014. Frederick M. Brown

After a victory over the Cowboys, Richard Schiff tweeted that he thought Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. Frederick M. Brown

Laura Kaeppeler, said she was awaiting a call from Aaron Rodgers after being named Miss America in 2012, according to Kenosha native,, said she was awaiting a call from Aaron Rodgers after being named Miss America in 2012, according to Sportingnews.com Frederick M. Brown

