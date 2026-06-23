MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks granted Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade request after years of a high-stakes cycle: Giannis applied pressure, the Bucks made a move, and Giannis recommitted. That cycle, which produced a championship in 2021, also boxed Milwaukee in financially — and ultimately ended the partnership.

The pattern traces back to January 2018, when the Bucks fired head coach Jason Kidd. Two months later, Giannis began setting expectations.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

In a statement delivered in Greek to Eurohoops Greece, Giannis said everyone had to do their part to win a championship — and if that didn't happen, change would be necessary, even if that meant moving on from each other.

The message was received.

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: How Milwaukee's championship cycle ended in a breakup

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: How Milwaukee's championship cycle ended in a breakup

In May 2018, the Bucks hired Mike Budenholzer and saw instant results, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001 in May 2019. But the pressure remained.

That same month, a source close to Giannis told ESPN that reaching the NBA Finals wasn't just a goal — it could tip the scales as he weighed his future in Milwaukee.

Giannis won his second straight MVP in 2020, but the Bucks again came up short, losing in the conference semifinals in September 2020. With just one year left on his contract, Milwaukee knew the stakes.

That November, the Bucks made a swing — trading for Jrue Holiday. Giannis clearly approved, because a month later he recommitted, signing the supermax in December 2020.

GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout. 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/BuRHnQS2NQ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 22, 2026

The Bucks reached the mountaintop seven months later as NBA Champions in July 2021. But the message didn't stop there.

Following the championship, Giannis told GQ magazine:

"Me and my family chose to stay in this city — for now. In two years, that might change."

That two-year window wasn't accidental. The supermax included a player option, meaning after the 2024–25 season, control would shift squarely to Giannis.

Right on schedule, the pressure returned.

At the end of the 2023 season, Milwaukee earned the top seed in the East only to be stunned by Miami in the first round in April 2023. Shortly after, the Bucks fired Budenholzer and promoted Adrian Griffin.

And there it is.



Heat receive:

- Giannis Antetokounmpo

- Bobby Portis



Bucks get:

- Tyler Herro

- Kel’el Ware

- Jaime Jaquez Jr.

- Kasparas Jakucionis

- 3 first-round picks (including No. 13)

- 1 pick swap

- 1 second-rounder https://t.co/U3nqNiL6FF — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 23, 2026

With the window open for another extension, Giannis told The New York Times in August 2023 that he needed to see championship-level commitment before re-signing.

The Bucks responded that September with a blockbuster trade that brought Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. Weeks later, Giannis recommitted again, signing a three-year extension in October 2023.

The stability didn't last.

In January 2024, despite a 30–13 record, the Bucks fired Griffin midseason. Doc Rivers took over, and Milwaukee never regained its footing — suffering first-round exits in both 2024 and 2025.

That's when the tone really started to shift. An ESPN report in May 2025 revealed that for the first time in his career, Giannis was open-minded about whether his best long-term future was still in Milwaukee.

In a last-ditch effort to stay competitive, the Bucks absorbed a massive cap hit by waiving Lillard to add Myles Turner. Giannis tipped off the season in Milwaukee, but the Bucks struggled more than ever, missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Ultimately, the cycle couldn't reset, leading to Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to the Miami Heat ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error