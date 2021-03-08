Menu

Giannis Antetokounmpo named MVP at NBA All-Star Game

Brynn Anderson/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hols up the trophy after basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 8:11 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 09:11:54-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the MVP of an NBA All-Star Game that saw LeBron James' squad dominate Kevin Durant's.

Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half.

That set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league’s 70th midseason showcase, this one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests.

In the midst of a pandemic, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta. But the result was familiar. James is now 4-0 as a captain, blowing away Kevin Durant's squad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the game's MVP, breaking the previous record for best field goal percentage in All-Star game with 100% with a minimum of 10 attempts, according to ESPN. The previous record belonged to Hal Greer on Jan. 23, 1968.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
