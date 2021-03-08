Giannis Antetokounmpo named MVP at NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the MVP of an NBA All-Star Game that saw LeBron James' squad dominate Kevin Durant's.

Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half.

That set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league’s 70th midseason showcase, this one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests.

In the midst of a pandemic, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta. But the result was familiar. James is now 4-0 as a captain, blowing away Kevin Durant's squad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the game's MVP, breaking the previous record for best field goal percentage in All-Star game with 100% with a minimum of 10 attempts, according to ESPN. The previous record belonged to Hal Greer on Jan. 23, 1968.

According to @EliasSports Giannis Antetokounmpo records the best FG pct (100%) in an All-Star game ever, with a minimum of 10 attempts.



The previous record for most makes without a miss in an All-Star game belonged to Hal Greer, going 8-for-8 on Jan. 23, 1968. pic.twitter.com/8EGV6BmMyT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip