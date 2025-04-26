From Tosa East to NY Giants: Marcus Mbow gets picked in 5th round of NFL Draft

Marcus Mbow, former Wauwatosa East Raider, will now be known as Marcus Mbow, New York Giants player.

The New York Giants picked Mbow in the fifth round, Saturday, as the 154th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In a post on social media, the New York Giants say, “Adding protection up front.”

After high school, Marcus went on to play for the Purdue Boilermakers as an Offensive Lineman.

RELATED COVERAGE:

TMJ4's Ashley Washburn talks to Marcus Mbow on his road to the 2025 NFL Draft

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error